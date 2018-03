Crolla ponte pedonale alla Florida International University di Miami: auto schiacciate

Condividi

MORE: Fire officials are working to free cars trapped by pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University; rescued people being taken to nearby trauma center https://t.co/HbVQgXj9U3 pic.twitter.com/Ceu8MICPkC

This is the scene at @FIU after bridge collapses. Police moving the media away “just in case the rest falls down.” pic.twitter.com/Vw2wZKraj1