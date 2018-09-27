MONDO
Nuova Zelanda, foca furiosa lancia un polpo in faccia a un nuotatore su kayak
Wrong place, right time. 😂 Yes I got slapped in the face with an octopus by the seal! I know crazy right. Here’s the story. Last weekend I was out testing the new #GoProHero7 with @kaikourakayaks and my mate @taiyomasuda. After a fun paddle around the peninsula catching waves we spotted a giant male seal fighting an octopus. Before we knew it the fight came to us and well the rest is slap to the face 😂 I’m not sure who got more of a surprise the seal, the octopus or me. Either way the octopus held onto the bottom of kayak for some time before our guide was able to get it off with his paddle then it swam away to fight another day. True story. #GoPro #Kaikoura #Hero7Black #GoProANZ
Vicino alle coste di Nuova Zelanda un nuotatore su Kayak, Kyle Mulinder, ha preso in piena faccia un polpo lanciato da una foca. L’uomo stava con una comitiva di amici, uno dei quali ha deciso di provare una nuova camera GoPro. I nuotatori hanno visto una rissa tra una foca e un polpo e, a un certo punto, la foca è emersa sulla superficie e ha sbattuto il polpo in faccia all’uomo.