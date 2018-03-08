MONDO

Scontro commerciale con gli Stati Uniti

Weber: l'Europa reagirà al "deplorevole" annuncio di Trump sui dazi. Malmström: Ue sia esclusa

Il presidente del gruppo del Ppe al Parlamento europeo: "Risposta ferma, giusta e proporzionata". La commissaria Ue al Commercio, Malmström: l'Unione europea è alleata degli Usa e deve essere esclusa 

A breve giro di posta dalla firma di Donald Trump per l'introduzione dei dazi sulle importazioni di acciaio e alluminio, arriva la prima risposta europea. "Deploriamo profondamente l'annuncio di Trump sui dazi. L'Ue non vuole una guerra commerciale. Ma non accetteremo questo comportamento aggressivo dagli Usa senza reagire", scrive in un tweet il presidente del gruppo Ppe all'Europarlamento, Manfred Weber. 


"L'Europa deve essere chiara e ferma ma proporzionata nella sua risposta agli Usa", prosegue Weber in un secondo cinguettio. "Dovremmo rimanere calmi e agire in modo razionale. L'Europa crede nella partnership e nella costruzione di ponti. Il commercio equo e libero tra le nostre economie va a vantaggio della gente", conclude Weber.

Malmström: Ue è alleato Usa e deve essere esclusa
"Sull'annuncio di stasera" di Trump sui dazi "l'Ue è uno stretto alleato degli Stati Uniti e continuiamo a essere del parere che l'Ue debba essere esclusa da queste misure", sostiene oco dopo in un tweet la commissaria europea per il commercio, Cecilia Malmström. "Cercherò maggiore chiarezza su questo tema nei giorni a venire. Non vedo l'ora di incontrare il rappresentante Usa per il commercio Robert Lighthizer sabato a Bruxelles per discutere". 

