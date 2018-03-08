Scontro commerciale con gli Stati Uniti Weber: l'Europa reagirà al "deplorevole" annuncio di Trump sui dazi. Malmström: Ue sia esclusa Il presidente del gruppo del Ppe al Parlamento europeo: "Risposta ferma, giusta e proporzionata". La commissaria Ue al Commercio, Malmström: l'Unione europea è alleata degli Usa e deve essere esclusa

We deeply regret @realDonaldTrump’s announcement of tariffs on imported goods. The European Union does not want the trade conflict to escalate. But we will not accept this aggressive behaviour from the US without reacting. #tariffs #aluminium #steel @EPPGroup 1/2 — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) 8 marzo 2018

Europe must be clear and firm but proportionate in its response to the US. We should remain cool-headed and act rationally. Europe believes in partnership and bridge-building. Fair and free trade between our economies is to the benefit of the people. #tariffs 2/2 — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) 8 marzo 2018

On tonight’s announcement - the EU is a close ally of the US and we continue to be of the view that the EU should be excluded from these measures. I will seek more clarity on this issue in the days to come. Looking forward to meeting USTR Lighthizer in Brussels on Sat to discuss. — Cecilia Malmström (@MalmstromEU) 8 marzo 2018

A breve giro di posta dalla firma di Donald Trump per l'introduzione dei dazi sulle importazioni di acciaio e alluminio, arriva la prima risposta europea. "Deploriamo profondamente l'annuncio di Trump sui dazi. L'Ue non vuole una guerra commerciale. Ma non accetteremo questo comportamento aggressivo dagli Usa senza reagire", scrive in un tweet il presidente del gruppo Ppe all'Europarlamento, Manfred Weber."L'Europa deve essere chiara e ferma ma proporzionata nella sua risposta agli Usa", prosegue Weber in un secondo cinguettio. "Dovremmo rimanere calmi e agire in modo razionale. L'Europa crede nella partnership e nella costruzione di ponti. Il commercio equo e libero tra le nostre economie va a vantaggio della gente", conclude Weber."Sull'annuncio di stasera" di Trump sui dazi "l'Ue è uno stretto alleato degli Stati Uniti e continuiamo a essere del parere che l'Ue debba essere esclusa da queste misure", sostiene oco dopo in un tweet la commissaria europea per il commercio, Cecilia Malmström. "Cercherò maggiore chiarezza su questo tema nei giorni a venire. Non vedo l'ora di incontrare il rappresentante Usa per il commercio Robert Lighthizer sabato a Bruxelles per discutere".