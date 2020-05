Pil in calo in area Ocse: -1,8% a causa del lockdown

Condividi

Following the introduction of #COVID19 containment measures across the world, real #GDP in the OECD area fell by 1.8% in the first quarter of 2020, the largest drop since Q1 of 2009 at the height of the financial crisis ➡️ https://t.co/RqJshR86m2 pic.twitter.com/vZ3y5pS2lU