Calcio Coronavirus, l'Uefa rinvia gli Europei al 2021 Il torneo dovrebbe svolgersi dall'11 giugno all'11 luglio dell'anno prossimo. Intanto un gruppo di lavoro sta esaminando la possibilità di disputare entro giugno le finali di Champions ed Europa League

Condividi

Europei di calcio rinviati al 2021. Il torneo, la cui cerimonia inaugurale era inizialmente prevista il prossimo 12 giugno allo stadio Olimpico di Roma, è stato dunque posticipato alla luce dell'emergenza coronavirus su decisione della Uefa, a seguito della conferenza di oggi con le varie federazioni.Lo slittamento di un anno permetterà ai singoli campionati di completare le stagioni interrotte per il dilagare dei contagi.Le date indicate per il prossimo anno dovrebbero prevedere il via al torneo l'11 giugno, con la finale esattamente un mese dopo, l'11 luglio.Contestualmente l'Uefa ha istituito un gruppo di lavoro per esaminare le possibilità per l'edizione di questa stagione di Champions ed Europa League, attualmente sospese per l'emergenza coronavirus. A quanto si apprende, l'obiettivo è disputare la finale delle due competizioni entro giugno.