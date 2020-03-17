Original qstring:  | /dl/rainews/articoli/europei-calcio-rinvio-coronavirus-196e0bfc-687e-44b4-a337-91b49e7baeb1.html | rainews/live/ | true
SPORT

Calcio

Coronavirus, l'Uefa rinvia gli Europei al 2021

Il torneo dovrebbe svolgersi dall'11 giugno all'11 luglio dell'anno prossimo. Intanto un gruppo di lavoro sta esaminando la possibilità di disputare entro giugno le finali di Champions ed Europa League

Europei di calcio rinviati al 2021. Il torneo, la cui cerimonia inaugurale era inizialmente prevista il prossimo 12 giugno allo stadio Olimpico di Roma, è stato dunque posticipato alla luce dell'emergenza coronavirus su decisione della Uefa, a seguito della conferenza di oggi con le varie federazioni.

Lo slittamento di un anno permetterà ai singoli campionati di completare le stagioni interrotte per il dilagare dei contagi.

Le date indicate per il prossimo anno dovrebbero prevedere il via al torneo l'11 giugno, con la finale esattamente un mese dopo, l'11 luglio.

Contestualmente l'Uefa ha istituito un gruppo di lavoro per esaminare le possibilità per l'edizione di questa stagione di Champions ed Europa League, attualmente sospese per l'emergenza coronavirus. A quanto si apprende, l'obiettivo è disputare la finale delle due competizioni entro giugno.


Visualizza questo post su Instagram

UEFA today announced the postponement of its flagship national team competition, UEFA EURO 2020, due to be played in June and July this year. The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches. The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed. All UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice. The UEFA EURO 2020 Play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation. A working group has been set up with the participation of leagues and club representatives to examine calendar solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season and any other consequence of the decisions made today. The decisions, taken by UEFA’s Executive Committee, followed videoconference meetings held today with the Presidents and General Secretaries of the 55 national associations, as well as representatives of the European Club Association, European Leagues and FIFPro Europe, convened by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, to find a coherent plan to break the logjam of fixtures building up due to the spread of the virus across the continent.

Un post condiviso da UEFA (@uefa_official) in data:

