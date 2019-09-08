MONDO
Mediterraneo
Migranti, Msf: soccorse 50 persone al largo della Libia, tra loro 12 minori
In 50 raggiungono Lampedusa con una barca
Così Medici senza frontiere su Twitter.
BREAKING: @MSF_Sea & @SOSMedIntl have just rescued 50 people from a boat in distress in intl. waters off the coast of #Libya. The rescue took nearly three hours to complete. 12 children under the age of 18 & one pregnant woman are among those now safely onboard the #OceanViking pic.twitter.com/PHLiflxNvU— MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) September 8, 2019
Un'imbarcazione con a bordo circa 50 persone è arrivata questa sera a Lampedusa. I migranti sono arrivati con la loro barca in autonomia a Punta Sottile. Indagini in corso.