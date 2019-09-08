Original qstring:  | /dl/rainews/articoli/migranti-msf-soccorse-50-persone-libia-tra-loro-12-minori-d24242d5-96fe-4db8-943b-0e60432b1b24.html | rainews/live/ | true
MONDO

Mediterraneo

Migranti, Msf: soccorse 50 persone al largo della Libia, tra loro 12 minori

In 50 raggiungono Lampedusa con una barca

"Abbiamo appena soccorso 50 persone da una barca in pericolo in acque internazionali al largo della costa libica. Tra loro 12 minori e una donna incinta. Il soccorso è durato 3 ore. Ora sono tutti al sicuro a bordo della Ocean Viking".

Così Medici senza frontiere su Twitter. 
 
Un'imbarcazione con a bordo circa 50 persone è arrivata questa sera a Lampedusa. I migranti sono arrivati con la loro barca in autonomia a Punta Sottile. Indagini in corso.
