Eurovision, la finale: la Germania con Malik Harris

Malik Harris, cantante e rapper tedesco-americano, scrive canzoni con la sua chitarra da oltre un decennio.

Harris viene da una famiglia molto musicale; suo nonno era un cantante d'opera, sua nonna una pianista e suo padre suona diversi strumenti e insegna violoncello.

I primi singoli della giovane star, Say The Name (2018) e Welcome to the Rumble (2019), sono stati dei successi nelle classifiche e nelle piattaforme di streaming tedesche, che hanno portato a un tour da solista a maggio 2019.

Malik ha supportato artisti internazionali tra cui James Blunt, Alex Clare, Jeremy Loops, Tom Odell e LP. Malik Harris canta “Rockstars”.

Testo “Rockstars”:

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming I wish there was a way to go back dreaming Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we‘re in

The good old days before we all just leave ‘em

I tried getting rid of the pain

I tried to make it go away but it probably won‘t change

Always thinking ‘bout my own worries

Remember back when we had no worries?

Now life just ain‘t hitting the same

I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days

When I was afraid of nobody

Now I‘m afraid of being a nobody

Don‘t wanna leave my bed

I‘ll just stay and never get it together

‘Cause the voices in my head

They keep saying it‘ll never get better

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we‘re in

The good old days before we all just leave ‘em

Sometimes I got this kinda sting that‘s right inside my chest

It‘s only purpose is convincing me that I‘m a mess

And even though it‘s always been an uninvited guest

It finds a way in nonetheless

Wish I could change my address

And you know

Just be somebody else for a couple of days

Although I‘m pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way

‘Cause if you think about it

Aren‘t we all set in a place

Where we look back at better days

And wish they weren‘t so far away?

I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was

I wish I‘d still not give a damn ‘bout how I come across

I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost

In all the worries all the thoughts

Overthinking all the parts

So exhausted, always caught up inside my doubts and flaws

And Imma count them all

Somebody catch me, I‘m ‘bout to fall

Yeah I‘m ‘bout to fall

Can we press pause?

Or do a restart

And be who we are?

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

‘Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we‘re in

The good old days before we all just leave ‘em

(We used to be the rockstars)

Didn‘t we?

(We used to be the rockstars)

Didn‘t we

Used to be the rockstars? (We used to be the rockstars)

Yeah we used to be the rockstars (We used to be the rockstars)

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we‘re in

The good old days before we all just leave ‘em

Traduzione “Rockstar”:

Guarda dove siamo Eravamo le rockstar che non hanno mai pensato a niente di male finché questa cosa che chiamiamo vita non ha smesso di brillare Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare indietro a sognare Ricordare diventa così difficile Quando il tempo scorre così velocemente Vorrei che ci fosse un modo sapere che siamo nei bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti noi li lasciassimo e basta Ho provato a liberarmi del dolore Ho cercato di farlo andare via ma probabilmente non cambierà Pensando sempre alle mie stesse preoccupazioni Ricorda quando non aveva preoccupazioni? Ora la vita non è più la stessa Mi siedo e mi manchi e ricordo i vecchi tempi innocenti Quando non avevo paura di nessuno Ora ho paura di essere nessuno Non voglio lasciare il mio letto Rimarrò e non lo avrò mai insieme Perché le voci nella mia testa continuano a dire che non migliorerà mai Guarda dove siamo Eravamo le rockstar che non hanno mai pensato a nessun male finché questa cosa che chiamiamo vita ho smesso di brillare Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare indietro a sognare Ricordare diventa così difficile Quando il tempo scorre così velocemente Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che siamo nei bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti noi li lasciassimo A volte ho questo tipo puntura che è proprio nel mio petto L'unico scopo è convincermi che sono un pasticcio E anche se è sempre stato un ospite non invitato Trova un modo comunque Vorrei poter cambiare il mio indirizzo E sai essere qualcun altro per un paio di giorni Anche se sono abbastanza sicuro che ci sentiamo tutti allo stesso modo, perché se ci pensi non siamo tutti ambientati in un posto dove guardiamo indietro a giorni migliori e vorremmo che non fossero così lontani? Vorrei poter tornare indietro ed essere come ero Sto per cadere Sì sto per cadere Possiamo premere pausa? Oppure fare una ripartenza ed essere chi siamo? Eravamo le rockstar che non pensavano a niente di male finché questa cosa che chiamiamo vita non ha smesso di brillare Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per tornare indietro a sognare Ricordare diventa così difficile Quando il tempo scorre così velocemente Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che noi siamo nei bei vecchi tempi prima che tutti noi li lasciassimo (eravamo le rockstar) vero? (Eravamo le rockstar) Non eravamo le rockstar? (Eravamo le rockstar) Sì, eravamo le rockstar (Eravamo le rockstar) Ricordare diventa così difficile Quando il tempo scorre così velocemente Vorrei che ci fosse un modo per sapere che siamo nei bei vecchi tempi prima li lasciamo tutti e basta