Eurovision, seconda semifinale: l'Irlanda con Brooke

La cantante e cantautrice Brooke ha fatto scalpore sia nel Regno Unito che in Irlanda negli ultimi anni.

La pop star arriva in Italia definendosi una grande fan dell'Eurovision e della musica. Cita Måneskin e Loreen come due dei suoi artisti preferiti che ha scoperto attraverso il Contest.

L'acclamata cantante ha trovato fama per la prima volta come finalista nella serie del 2020 di The Voice UK, dopo essere stata guidata dall'artista vincitrice del Grammy Award, Meghan Trainor, e alla fine classificandosi al 3° posto.

Brooke attribuisce alle leggende della musica degli anni '70 Blondie la principale influenza subita per la sua canzone “That's Rich”, infatti ha scritto la canzone dopo aver letto l'autobiografia di Debbie Harry. Non c'è dubbio che regalerà una performance atomica questa sera.

Testo “That's Rich”:

Take your mirror off the wall

Ain‘t you getting bored of your reflection

I‘m tired of dodging all your calls

You wanna be the centre of attention

I‘m getting sick of ya now

Stop sending flowers

I‘ll just burn them all

You‘ll cry for hours

Always putting me down

Well I got news for you

You say I‘m using you now

That‘s rich

When it‘s coming from you

That‘s rich

Cos I got nothing to prove

That‘s rich

You think I dress up for you?

That‘s rich

BYE BYE fool (ooww!)

Used to think I need your help

To feel good turns out I do it better

Think maybe you should please yourself

Cos I am over you, I‘ll see you never

I‘m getting sick of ya now

Stop sending flowers

I‘ll just burn them all

You‘ll cry for hours

Always putting me down

Well I got news for you

You say I‘m using you now

That‘s rich

When it‘s coming from you

That‘s rich

Cos I got nothing to prove

That‘s rich

You think I dress up for you?

That‘s rich

BYE BYE fool (ooww!)

I think it‘s funny how you miss

When you never knew me

You were a lazy lover

I moved on to ones that move me

Loser lose your attitude

I‘m doing good that‘s on me

All glowed up, yeah that‘s on me

You see me now, you want me

(Bye Bye)

Cause I don‘t need a lazy lover

(Bye Bye)

No I don‘t want to meet your mother

(Bye Bye)

Don‘t cry I‘m sure you‘ll meet another

And you‘ll tell her that you love her

That‘s rich

When it‘s coming from you

That‘s rich

I know all of your moves

That‘s rich

You think I dressed up for you?

That‘s rich

That‘s rich

Yeah that‘s rich

When It‘s coming from you

That‘s rich

BYE BYE fool (ooww!)

Traduzione “È ricco”:

Togli il tuo specchio dal muro Non ti stai annoiando del tuo riflesso Sono stanco di schivare tutte le tue chiamate Vuoi essere al centro dell'attenzione Mi sto stufando di te ora Smetti di mandare fiori Li brucerò tutti Tu Piangerò per ore mettendomi sempre giù Beh, ho notizie per te Dici che ti sto usando ora È ricco Quando viene da te È ricco Perché non ho niente da dimostrare È ricco Pensi che mi vesta per te? È ricco CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!) Pensavo che avessi bisogno del tuo aiuto Per stare bene si scopre che lo faccio meglio Non ti vedrò mai Mi sto stufando di te ora Smetti di mandare fiori Li brucerò tutti Piangerai per ore Mettermi sempre giù Beh, ho notizie per te Dici che ti sto usando ora È ricco Quando viene da te È ricco Perché non ho niente da dimostrare È ricco Pensi che mi vesta bene per te? È ricco CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!) Penso che sia divertente come ti manchi Quando non mi hai mai conosciuto Eri un amante pigro Sono passato a quelli che mi commuovono Perdente perdi il tuo atteggiamento Sto facendo del bene è su di me Tutto si è acceso, si è su di me Mi vedi ora tu mi vuoi (ciao ciao) perchè non ho bisogno di un amante pigro (ciao ciao) no non voglio incontrare tua madre (ciao ciao) non piangere sono sicuro che ne incontrerai un altro e tu' Le dirò che la ami È ricco Quando viene da te È ricco Conosco tutte le tue mosse È ricco Pensi che mi sia vestito bene per te? È ricco È ricco Sì è ricco Quando viene da te È ricco CIAO CIAO sciocco (ooww!)