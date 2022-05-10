Eurovision, seconda semifinale: il Montenegro con Vladana

Vladana è uno degli artisti più famosi del Montenegro già da tempo.

La poliedrica popstress di Podgorica, ha un'istruzione primaria e secondaria in musica e una laurea in giornalismo presa presso la Facoltà statale di scienze politiche del Montenegro.

Nel 2015 ha fatto buon uso di quella laurea, poiché ha lanciato la rivista di moda online Čiviluk. Oltre ad essere fondatore e caporedattore, Vladana scrive anche una rubrica e ha condotto interviste a designer, musicisti e personaggi politici.

Vladana porta con sé a Torino un nome familiare a molti fan dell'Eurovision: il cantautore e produttore macedone Darko Dimitrov.

Testo “Breathe”:

The pain will go away they say

In the clouds foam

You‘ll keep the things to feel their smell

Just to make you warm

But nothing feels the same

The fear won‘t leave you anyway

The battle for the life

Is bigger than you know

To act so selfishly

Is unforgivable

The air is what they need

Air is what they breathe

They‘ll die without it

It‘s unforgivable

Go to sleep and dream that we

We we‘ll be reborn

Our souls will find themselves again

In the sweat of the storm

Nothing will feel the same

It‘s unforgivable

Breathe, breathe fight for your life

You better breathe

The air is what they need

Air is what they breathe

They‘ll die without it

It‘s unforgivable

Breathe

Traduzione “Respira”:

Il dolore se ne andrà dicono Nella schiuma delle nuvole Terrai le cose per sentire il loro odore Solo per riscaldarti Ma niente è uguale La paura non ti lascerà comunque La battaglia per la vita È più grande di quanto tu sappia Per agire in modo così egoistico È imperdonabile L'aria è ciò di cui hanno bisogno L'aria è ciò che respirano Moriranno senza di essa È imperdonabile Vai a dormire e sognare che noi rinasceremo Le nostre anime si ritroveranno nel sudore della tempesta Niente sentiranno lo stesso È imperdonabile Respira, respira combatti per la tua vita Farai meglio a respirare L'aria è ciò di cui hanno bisogno L'aria è ciò che respirano Moriranno senza di essa È imperdonabile Respira