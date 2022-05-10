Eurovision, seconda semifinale: il Montenegro con Vladana

Vladana è uno degli artisti più famosi del Montenegro già da tempo.
La poliedrica popstress di Podgorica, ha un'istruzione primaria e secondaria in musica e una laurea in giornalismo presa presso la Facoltà statale di scienze politiche del Montenegro.
Nel 2015 ha fatto buon uso di quella laurea, poiché ha lanciato la rivista di moda online Čiviluk. Oltre ad essere fondatore e caporedattore, Vladana scrive anche una rubrica e ha condotto interviste a designer, musicisti e personaggi politici.
Vladana porta con sé a Torino un nome familiare a molti fan dell'Eurovision: il cantautore e produttore macedone Darko Dimitrov.
Testo “Breathe”:
The pain will go away they say
In the clouds foam
You‘ll keep the things to feel their smell
Just to make you warm
But nothing feels the same
The fear won‘t leave you anyway
The battle for the life
Is bigger than you know
To act so selfishly
Is unforgivable
The air is what they need
Air is what they breathe
They‘ll die without it
It‘s unforgivable
Go to sleep and dream that we
We we‘ll be reborn
Our souls will find themselves again
In the sweat of the storm
Nothing will feel the same
It‘s unforgivable
Breathe, breathe fight for your life
You better breathe
The air is what they need
Air is what they breathe
They‘ll die without it
It‘s unforgivable
Breathe
Traduzione “Respira”:
Il dolore se ne andrà dicono Nella schiuma delle nuvole Terrai le cose per sentire il loro odore Solo per riscaldarti Ma niente è uguale La paura non ti lascerà comunque La battaglia per la vita È più grande di quanto tu sappia Per agire in modo così egoistico È imperdonabile L'aria è ciò di cui hanno bisogno L'aria è ciò che respirano Moriranno senza di essa È imperdonabile Vai a dormire e sognare che noi rinasceremo Le nostre anime si ritroveranno nel sudore della tempesta Niente sentiranno lo stesso È imperdonabile Respira, respira combatti per la tua vita Farai meglio a respirare L'aria è ciò di cui hanno bisogno L'aria è ciò che respirano Moriranno senza di essa È imperdonabile Respira