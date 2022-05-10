Eurovision, la prima semifinale: l'esibizione della Danimarca con le Reddi

La band tutta al femminile, REDDI, è composta da Siggy alla voce, Ida al basso, Agnes alla chitarra e Ihan alla batteria.

La passione della band per tutti i tipi di musica permea il loro sound, dove rock e punk si mescolano giocosamente con archi classici e pop colorato.

La loro canzone dell'Eurovision, The Show, è incentrata sull'osare di fare ciò che vuoi indipendentemente dal tuo sesso, come spiegano: “Con la nostra canzone, vogliamo dire al mondo che non dovresti lasciare che il mondo esterno ti impedisca di fare ciò che sogni di fare. Vogliamo mostrare al mondo che le donne possono fare tutto da sole. Ci siamo tutte chieste perché ci fossero così poche band femminili in Danimarca, quindi ora mostriamo che può essere fatto facilmente”.

Per la batterista Ihan, questa è la seconda volta che si esibisce sul palco dell'Eurovision, avendo già partecipato nel 2012 con l'artista danese Soluna Samay.

Testo “The Show”:

All the things you said, when I was just a kid

Telling me that I, I needed to fit in

And year after year, I never understood

How you could‘ve dropped me when I needed you the most

If this is what I want

That‘s how it‘s gonna be

I am not afraid of what‘s in front of me

You can try me

You can‘t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I‘m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

You can try me

All the things that I, I wanted to forget

The worst thing you said, kept playing in my head

You never followed, and now you‘re blocked

And now and forever I‘ll show you what I‘ve become

If this is what I want

That‘s how it‘s gonna be

I am not afraid of what‘s in front of me

You can try me

You can‘t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I‘m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

You can try me

You can‘t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I‘m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

One – two – three – four

You, you, you

You can try me

Traduzione “Lo spettacolo”:

Tutte le cose che hai detto, quando ero solo un bambino, dicendomi che avevo bisogno di adattarmi e anno dopo anno, non ho mai capito come avresti potuto lasciarmi quando avevo più bisogno di te Se questo è quello che voglio come sarà non ho paura di quello che ho davanti puoi mettermi alla prova non puoi fermarmi non lasciarlo mai andare, continuerò con lo spettacolo così tu, tu, tu puoi mettermi alla prova tutte le cose che volevo dimenticare la cosa peggiore che hai detto, continuavi a suonare nella mia testa non mi hai mai seguito, e ora sei bloccato e ora e per sempre ti mostrerò cosa sono diventato io e non lo lascerò mai andare terrò il passo con lo spettacolo non mi dispiace questo è tutto me e non lo lascerò mai andare terrò il passo con lo spettacolo puoi mettermi alla prova non puoi fermarmi e io non lo lascerò mai stare al passo con lo spettacolo non mi dispiace questo sono solo io e non lo lascerò mai stare al passo con lo spettacolo non lo lascerò mai stare al passo con lo spettacolo quindi tu, tu, tu Uno – due – tre – quattro Tu, tu, tu Puoi mettermi alla prova tu puoi mettermi alla prova tu puoi mettermi alla prova.