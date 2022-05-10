Eurovision, la prima semifinale: la Norvegia con i Subwoolfer

La biografia di questa band “particolare” recita così: "I Subwoolfer, la più grande band della galassia, si sono riuniti 4,5 miliardi di anni fa sul loro pianeta natale... la Luna.

Da allora, Keith e Jim hanno conquistato la scena musicale di ogni altro pianeta, rendendoli il gruppo pop di maggior successo di sempre..." così ci dicono.

Domenica 20 luglio 1969 apparve loro un profeta di nome Neil, che fu presto salutato come "l'uomo con le braccia più forti". Ha promesso di tornare dicendo loro che li avrebbe aiutati a diventare anche loro la più grande band del suo pianeta; ma solo una volta che avevano scritto la più grande canzone dell'universo, cantata nella sua lingua madre, l'inglese.

Neil non è mai tornato. Tuttavia, hanno trovato DJ Astronaut. E ora, armati della più grande canzone esistente, Give That Wolf a Banana, sono venuti sulla terra per reclamare il loro trono musicale esibendosi all'evento musicale più importante e prestigioso della storia del mondo: l'Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Testo “Give That Wolf a Banana”:

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Not sure I told but I really like your teeth

That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath

Not sure you have a name so I will call you Keith

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

See where you‘re going but, I don‘t know where you‘ve been

Is that saliva or blood dripping off your chin?

If you don‘t like the name Keith, I‘mma call you… Jim

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wolf (banana)

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum,

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Yum, yum, yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

I like the scent of every meal on your breath

That hunger in you, I‘m in danger now, I guess

Lets go to grandma‘s, you say grandma taste the best

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf (I want your grandma yum yum)

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wolf

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Yum, yum, yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Yum, yum, yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Ba-na-na

Ba-na-na-na-na

Ba-na-na

Ba-na-na-na-na

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf (want your grandma yum yum)

Someone give that wolf a banana

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf, give that wolf, wolf, wolf

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Yum, yum, yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Yum, yum, yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum

yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Not sure I told, but I really like your teeth

That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath

Not sure you have a name so, I will call you Keith.

Traduzione “Dai una banana a quel lupo”:

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh Non sono sicuro di averlo detto ma mi piacciono molto i tuoi denti Quel tuo pelo peloso senza niente sotto Non sono sicuro che tu abbia un nome quindi ti chiamerò Keith Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh -ooh Guarda dove stai andando ma, non so dove sei stato, quella saliva o quel sangue ti gocciolano dal mento? Se non ti piace il nome Keith, ti chiamo... Jim Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna Dammi una banana a quel lupo Dammi quel lupo E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna Dammi quella lupo una banana Dai a quel lupo Dai a quel lupo (banana) Yum, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam gnam gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam gnam , gnam, gnam gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam gnam Mi piace il profumo di ogni pasto nel tuo respiro Quella fame in te, sono in pericolo ora, credo andiamo dalla nonna.