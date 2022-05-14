Eurovision, la finale: la Svizzera con Marius Bear

Marius è un musicista poliedrico originario dell'Appenzello in Svizzera.

Nel 2016, Bear ha abbandonato il suo piano di diventare un meccanico di macchine edili, per andare in tournée in Germania e Svizzera come musicista di strada. In un festival conobbe un famoso produttore che lo invitò a New York e lì entrò rapidamente a far parte della scena artistica e creativa svizzera.

Il globe-trobber si è mosso ancora una volta nel 2017, diretto nel Regno Unito, dove ha studiato produzione musicale al prestigioso BIMM Institute di Londra.

È stato questo viaggio letterale alla scoperta di sé che alla fine ha portato all'uscita del suo primo album, Not Loud Enough , che è salito nella Top 20 delle classifiche svizzere degli album.

Testo “Boys Do Cry”:

In my room, lives a boy who could be blue,

And you might never know, oh, oh

You think he‘s cavalier, he would shed more than a crocodile tear,

If you‘d go, oh

Hearts they get broken, God only knows why,

And sometimes aeroplanes, fall down from the sky,

And mountains they crumble, and rivers they run dry,

And oh, boys do cry

When night falls, and the moon is all we see,

Don‘t fear the wolf that lives in me, oh, oh

You think he‘s tough enough, he would cry love till the sun comes up,

If you go, ooh

Hearts they get broken, God only knows why,

And sometimes aeroplanes, fall down from the sky,

And mountains they crumble, and rivers they run dry,

And oh, boys do cry,

And how they cry

And mountains they crumble,

And rivers they run dry,

And oh,

Boys do cry

Traduzione “I ragazzi piangono”:

Nella mia stanza, vive un ragazzo che potrebbe essere blu, e potresti non saperlo mai, oh, oh pensi che sia un cavaliere, verserebbe più di una lacrima di coccodrillo, se te ne andassi, oh cuori si spezzano Dio solo lo sa perché, e a volte gli aeroplani cadono dal cielo, e le montagne si sgretolano, e i fiumi si prosciugano, e oh, i ragazzi piangono quando cala la notte, e la luna è tutto ciò che vediamo, non temere il lupo che vive in io, oh, oh tu pensi che sia abbastanza forte, piangerebbe amore fino al sorgere del sole, se te ne vai, ooh i cuori si spezzano, Dio solo sa perché, e a volte gli aeroplani cadono dal cielo e le montagne si sgretolano , e i fiumi scorrono in secca, E oh, i ragazzi piangono, E come piangono E le montagne si sgretolano, E i fiumi scorrono in secca, E oh, i ragazzi piangono.

