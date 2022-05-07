Premier League: Conte frena Klopp, Liverpool-Tottenham 1-1

Antonio Conte tiene vivo il sogno Champions del Tottenham e regala un pezzetto di Premier League al Manchester City. Grande prova degli Spurs ad Anfield, dove riescono a frenare il Liverpool sull'1-1: si decide tutto nella ripresa, col vantaggio firmato da Son al minuto 56 e il pari di Luis Diaz al 74'. I Reds agganciano in vetta il Manchester City che però domani, contro il Newcastle all'Etihad, può portarsi a +3 con tre gare ancora da giocare. Il Tottenham si porta invece a una lunghezza dal quarto posto occupato dall'Arsenal, in campo domenica col Leeds, ma con ancora lo scontro diretto con i Gunners da giocare.

RISULTATI 36a GIORNATA

SABATO

Brentford - Southampton 3-0

Burnley - Aston Villa 1-3

Chelsea - Wolverhampton 2-2

Crystal Palace - Watford 1-0

Brighton - Manchester United 4-0

Liverpool - Tottenham 1-1



DOMENICA

Arsenal - Leeds ore 15

Leicester - Everton "

Norwich - West Ham "

Manchester City - Newcastle ore 17.30

CLASSIFICA: Liverpool, Manchester City 83 punti; Chelsea 67; Arsenal 63; Tottenham 62; Manchester United 58; West Ham 52; Wolverhampton 50; Brighton 47; Crystal Palace 44; Aston Villa, Brentford, Newcastle 43; Leicester 42; Southampton 40; Burnley, Leeds 34; Everton 32; Watford 22; Norwich City 21.

Everton 3 gare in meno

Aston Villa, Leicester, Watford 2 gare in meno

Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester

City, Tottenham, Wolverhampton 1 gara in meno

Manchester United una gara in più