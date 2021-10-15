MONDO
Omicidio
Kenya, arrestato il marito della fondista Agnes Tirop
L'uomo era a Mombasa e cercava di lasciare il Paese
Ibrahim Rotich, immediatamente identificato come il principale sospettato, è stato arrestato insieme a un altro uomo con cui viaggiava e che era in possesso del cellulare della donna 25enne, che solo il mese scorso aveva battuto il record mondiale su strada nei 10 km.
The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old world 5,000m record holder Agnes Tirop, has been arrested. Ibrahim Rotich, who was in a relationship with the athlete was arrested moments ago in Changamwe, Mombasa county, as he tried to flee to a neighboring pic.twitter.com/G2OrhlaM8X— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 14, 2021