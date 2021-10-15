Original qstring:  | /dl/rainews/articoli/kenya-polizia-arresta-a-mombasa-marito-fondista-agnes-tirop-uccisa-accoltellata-3a28c843-5578-47a7-97c7-9790e7396cff.html | rainews/live/ | true
MONDO

Omicidio

Kenya, arrestato il marito della fondista Agnes Tirop

L'uomo era a Mombasa e cercava di lasciare il Paese

Il marito della fondista Agnes Tirop, due volte medaglia di bronzo ai Mondiali di atletica, trovata morta accoltellata due giorni fa, è stato arrestato nella città di Mombasa dalla polizia keniana mentre stava cercando di lasciare il Paese.

Ibrahim Rotich, immediatamente identificato come il principale sospettato, è stato arrestato insieme a un altro uomo con cui viaggiava e che era in possesso del cellulare della donna 25enne, che solo il mese scorso aveva battuto il record mondiale su strada nei 10 km.



 
