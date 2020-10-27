Coronavirus
L’annuncio su Twitter
Coronavirus. Positivo vicepresidente commissione Ue Schinas
"Sono in isolamento” scrive Schinas “Rimanete al sicuro”
"Ho appena saputo – scrive Schinas - che il mio regolare test Covid prima del Collegio è risultato positivo Ora sono in isolamento”
Poi l’invito, che ha più il tono di un appello: “Restate al sicuro".
I have just learned that my regular scheduled #COVID19 test before the College came back positive. I am now self-isolating as required. Stay safe.— Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) October 27, 2020
Von der Leyen:”Prenditi cura di te”
La presidente della Commissione europea Ursula Von der Leyen ha augurato una pronta guarigione al vicepresidente Margaritis Schinas che è risultato positivo al test del coronavirus. "Prenditi cura di te - ha scritto Von der Leyen su Twitter - Ti auguro una pronta guarigione e spero di rivederti molto presto.
Take good care of yourself @MargSchinas. I wish you a speedy recovery and I hope to see you again very soon! https://t.co/jKT9d1qcIl— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 27, 2020