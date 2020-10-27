Original qstring:  | /dl/rainews/articoli/schinas-positivo-vicepresidente-commissione-Ue-e43d68f3-9ee2-4241-a94a-ca5c0dfdc48c.html | rainews/live/ | true
Coronavirus

L’annuncio su Twitter

Coronavirus. Positivo vicepresidente commissione Ue Schinas

 "Sono in isolamento” scrive Schinas “Rimanete al sicuro”
 

Condividi
Positivo al Covid il vicepresidente della Commissione europea Margaritis Schinas. A raccontarlo lui stesso su suo profilo Twitter.
 
"Ho appena saputo – scrive Schinas - che il mio regolare test Covid prima del Collegio è risultato positivo Ora sono in isolamento”
Poi l’invito, che ha più il tono di un appello: “Restate al sicuro".



Von der Leyen:”Prenditi cura di te”
La presidente della Commissione europea Ursula Von der Leyen ha augurato una pronta guarigione al vicepresidente Margaritis Schinas che è risultato positivo al test del coronavirus. "Prenditi cura di te - ha scritto Von der Leyen su Twitter - Ti auguro una pronta guarigione e spero di rivederti molto presto. 

Condividi
Privacy policy
Cookie policy
Società trasparente
Rai - Radiotelevisione Italiana Spa
Sede legale: Viale Mazzini, 14 - 00195 Roma | Cap. Soc. Euro 242.518.100,00 interamente versato
Ufficio del Registro delle Imprese di Roma © RAI 2014 - tutti i diritti riservati. P.Iva 06382641006