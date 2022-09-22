RaiNews
Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Petrassi

Festa del Cinema di Roma: i film in cartellone

La cronaca in diretta della conferenza stampa di presentazione del programma della diciassettesima edizione che si svolgerà da giovedì 13 ottobre a domenica 23
Ufficio stampa
Festa del Cinema di Roma 2022

Il racconto della conferenza stampa di presentazione dell'evento, con Gian Luca Farinelli (Presidente), Paola Malanga (Direttrice Artistica), Francesca Via (Direttrice Generale)

 

10:52 22 Set

La conferenza in streaming

La conferenza stampa è visibile anche in diretta streaming su:
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/romacinemafest
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/romacinemafest

 

