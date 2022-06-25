La Corte suprema divide gli Usa, scoppia la protesta

Abortion rights advocates staged protests Friday in several major cities around the country.

Protests were taking place in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as in Chicago, Seattle and other cities.

In New York and Los Angeles, people chanted, "Rise up for abortion rights."

The protest came on the day that the U.S. Supreme Court issued a highly charged decision that ends constitutional protections to abortion nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade made abortion legal.