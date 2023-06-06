Il disastro dall'alto, l'acqua sommerge tutto

Drone footage by a Russian news agency showed on Tuesday (June 6) severe flooding to the Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Nova Kakhovka, hours after a torrent of water burst through a massive dam on the Dnipro River, flooding a swathe of the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone and forcing villagers to flee.

The Kakhovka dam separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam in a deliberate war crime. The Kremlin said it was Ukraine that had sabotaged the dam, to distract attention from the launch of a major counteroffensive Moscow says is faltering. Some Russian-installed officials said the dam had collapsed on its own.

Neither side offered immediate public evidence of who was to blame. The Geneva Conventions explicitly ban targeting dams in war because of the danger to civilians.

On the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnipro, the Moscow-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka said water levels had risen to 11 metres (36 feet). Residents reached by telephone there told Reuters that some had decided to stay despite being ordered out by occupying Russians.

The dam supplies water to a wide area of southern Ukrainian farmland, including the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, as well as cooling the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The vast reservoir behind the dam is one of the main geographic features of southern Ukraine, 240 km (150 miles) long and up to 23 km (14 miles) wide.

An expanse of countryside lies in the flood plain below, with low-lying villages on the Russian-held southern bank particularly vulnerable.

Ukraine and Russia have both asked the U.N. Security Council to meet to discuss the dam. Ukraine accused Russia of an "ecological and technological act of terrorism", while Russia described it as an "act of sabotage carried out by Ukraine", according to the requests seen by Reuters.

Russia has controlled the dam since early in its 15-month-old "special military operation" in Ukraine, although Ukrainian forces recaptured the Dnipro's northern bank last year.

Both sides had long accused the other of plotting to destroy the dam.