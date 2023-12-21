Historic ruling by the EU Court of Justice opens up revolutionary scenarios for the world of soccer

Today’s Italian news in English. Green light from European ministers, including Italy, for new stability pact rules. The first draft on the ratification of the ESM, the European Stability Mechanism, does not pass. Traditional exchange of holiday greetings between President Mattarella and Italian military contingents engaged in various parts of the world. Pope Francis addresses the Roman Curia and stresses the importance of the art of listening. A historic ruling by the European Court of Justice opens up revolutionary scenarios for the world of soccer. The plight of the former Ilva, now Acciaierie d'Italia, Steel Factories of Italy. After the unresolved confrontation, the unions protested, demanding that the government return to the negotiating table. Four people have been arrested in Palmi, Reggo Calabria for trying to convince two underage girls to withdraw their complaint of sexual assault. The first national collective contract for actresses and actors has been signed by trade unions and employer associations. During the holiday season every Italian home, along with the Christmas tree, has a poinsettia.