Il Tg in lingua inglese di Rainews24

Today’s Italian news in English. On the political scene, a day dedicated to the main dossiers on the government's agenda. The Council of Ministers will meet to discuss the G7 in Puglia and the European and regional elections. President Mattarella at the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Eastern Piedmont. Health care at the center of government efforts, for funding and reorganization. Antimafia task force at work on the crime committed last night in the Corviale neighborhood of Rome. The Supreme Court has defined the final sentences for the Viareggio massacre. Roma soccer coach José Mourinho fired.