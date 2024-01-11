Technicians are at work at the Ariston theater preparing for the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival

Today’s Italian News in English. In parliament, Minister Adolfo Urso's briefing on the delicate situation at EX Ilva, now Acciaierie d'Italia, which risks going into special administration. Parties and political forces at work ahead of the closing of lists for next June's regional elections. As the start of the Sanremo nears, technicians are at work at the Ariston theater preparing for the 74th edition of the Italian Song Festival. Soccer. Coppa Italia. Atalanta beats Milan 2-1 and will face Fiorentina in the semi-final . Lazio defeats Roma. Episodes of violence at the end of the match. Today Juventus hosts Frosinone .

Twenty-five years ago today the death of Fabrizio de André, , the singer-songwriter from Genoa who left his mark on an entire generation.