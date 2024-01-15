Russel Crowe will attend the Sanremo Festival, an arrest for the murder of a 14 year old boy

Today’s Italian news in English.

Foreign trade in decline. The data from November released by ISTAT, less 2.4 percent on exports, less 0.6 on imports. The World Economic Forum kicks off today in Davos.

A first arrest near Rome for the murder of a 14 year old boy of Romanian origin, who was killed at 3 a.m. on Saturday by gunshots at a subway stop on the outskirts of city.

According to first reports, the death of the owner of a restaurant in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano in Lombardy, was a suicide.

Five people are still in serious condition in the hospital after a floor collapsed at a convent in the province of Pistoia where a wedding reception was taking place last Saturday.

Actor Russel Crowe will attend the Sanremo Festival.

Good start for Italian players at the Australian Open, the first Atp Grand Slam tournament in 2024. Serie A Soccer. Milan defeats Roma 3-1, Lazio wins 1-0l against Lecce. Inter overwhelms Monza 5- 1.



