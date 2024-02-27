Today’s Italian news in English . Elections in Sardinia. Centre-left candidate Alessandra Todde claimed victory over centre-right candidate Paolo Truzzu. The Council of Ministers has approved the new decree on the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan , with a crackdown on defaulters. Ex-ILVA. Minister Urso: We have asked Europe to change steel policy so that we are not crushed by unfair competition. Extreme weather hits great part of Italy. Sports. Roma defeated Torino 3-2 , Lazio lost 2-1 to Fiorentina. In Naples concert "Life for Gaza".



