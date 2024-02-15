Today’s Italian News in English. Majority and opposition are discussing the possibility of allowing third terms in regional and municipal elections. European Commission is pessimistic about Italy's economic growth. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed Romanian Premier Marcel Ciolacu in occasion of the Italy-Romania intergovernmental summit. Israel's embassy to the Holy See criticized Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin for saying Israel's response to the Hamas massacres on October 7th was "disproportionate". The protest of farmers who are unhappy with the government's decisions on tax cuts continues in Rome. Eight convictions and 22 acquittals: this is the verdict of the L'Aquila Court of Appeals for the Rigopiano tragedy. Presented in Turin the next edition of the Book Fair. Tonight in Europe league Roma will face Feyenoord, while Milan hosts Rennes at home. In Champions, Lazio's incredible victory yesterday at the Olimpic Stadium where they defeated Bayern Monaco 1-0.