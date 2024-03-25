Anti-terrorism alert high in Italy, the case of the Bari Municipality

Anti-terrorism alert high in Italy, as in other European countries, after the massacre that cost the lives of about 140 people in Moscow. Two stop overs for Prime Minister Meloni in different regions, Molise and Basilicata for the signing of the development and cohesion pact that serves to reduce the differences with richer territories in the country. The case of the Bari Municipality and the possibility of the government dissolving it for mafia infiltration. Concern for Pope Francis' health. The pontiff presided over the Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter's Square , but he spoke with a weak voice at the start of the service and failed to read the homily he had prepared. Great success for the Fai's extraordinary openings for Spring Days. The 32nd edition of the Fundraiser recorded 550 thousand visitors and the most visited venue was the Cervara Abbey in Santa Margherita Ligure. Soccer. The Azzurri's tour in the United States. Italy beat Ecuador 2-0 in a friendly match at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. Triumph Ferrari at Australian Gran Prix. Carlos Sainz led Ferrari to a glorious one-two victory, finishing in front of his team mate Charles Leclerc. Mina, one of the most famous voices of Italy, turns 84 today. 38 years on stage until she decided to retire from live performance back in 1978.