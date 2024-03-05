The House has given the green light for Italian missions in the Middle East and in Ukraine

Today’s Italian news in English. The House has given the green light for Italian missions in the Middle East and in the Ukraine. 274 in favor and 6 against with respect to ASPIDES. Italian GDP grows by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. Istat thus confirms preliminary estimates . In France the right to abortion enters into the constitution. The response of the Vatican : " There is no right to suppress life". Controversy also at the political level over the investigation in Perugia into illegal access to the computer system that reports suspicious banking transactions or provides mobile phone number holders. The Brindisi prosecutor's office has asked that the case be dismissed for Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis, who is being investigated for injury and sexual assault against a 30-year-old woman. Inter continues their unstoppable march towards the Serie A title. And in Champions League Lazio faces Bayern Monaco to hope in the quarterfinals. On RAI 1 the movie Margherita delle Stelle, on the young maverick scientist Margherita Hack.