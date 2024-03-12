Today’s Italian news in English. The ship Duilio in the Red Sea for the Aspides mission, shot down two more drones. These are attacks by Houthi fighters threatening the safety of merchant ships sailing the area. After Pope Francis' words on the Ukraine which provoked reactions from several European countries, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin intervened in an interview : "The Pontiff's appeal is that 'conditions be created for a diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace". News for fiscal policy. Council of Ministers gives green light for two decrees on tax delegation.Daycare bonus for families with children will be accepted until December 31st, 2024 and the aid is available for each child under the age of 36 months. New earthquake tremor yesterday evening at the foot of Mount Vesuvius in the densely populated area of Campi Flegrei near Naples. Soccer. Lazio coach Sarri is under fire after his 2-1 home defeat with Udinese. Tennis. Italy's Luca Nardi has pulled off a huge upset at the Indian Wells Masters, knocking out world number one Novak Djokovic.