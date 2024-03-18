The Day dedicated to the Covid victims: 4 years ago the dramatic images in Bergamo

Foreign Minister Tajani at the European Union Foreign Affairs Council in Bruxelles. Topics: European defense and the " Food for Gaza“initiative. Prime Minister Meloni spoke at the EU-Egypt summit in Cairo. High-level agreement to combat illegal migration trafficking and provide financial aid to the North African giant. Elections in Basilicata, just like in Sardinia and Abruzzo, are a test for political forces at the national level. Today is the Day dedicated to the memory of the Covid victims. Four years ago in Bergamo the dramatic images of rows of military trucks taking away coffins. Rugby. Historic victory for Italy, which beat Wales 24-21 in Cardiff for their best ever result in the Six nations competition. Lisa Vittozzi, 29 years old from Sappada, wins the biathlon world cup in Canada. Soccer. Serie A. Napoli stopped Inter at San Siro, the final score 1-ALL. Milan defeated Verona 3-1, while Juventus manages a draw at home with Genoa.