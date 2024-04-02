Jiannik Sinner with his second career Masters victory in Miami is the new world Number 2

Today’s Italian news in English. There will be 300 events to celebrate the first national day of Made in Italy to be held on April 15th the day of the birth of Leonardo da Vinci. Heavy wave of bad weather hits northern Italy, from Livigno to Friuli. The trial of Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro. The judge admitted four opposition parliamentarians as civil parties. Tragedy on Sunday evening in the province of Nuoro, in Sardinia. Two boys age 14 and 15 died in the collapse that occurred in a dilapidated house. International Autism Awareness Day. Soccer. Serie A. Inter moved closer to winning this season's title after their win against Empoli 2-0 at San Siro. Coppa Italia. Today in Turin at the Allianz Stadium Juventus will host Lazio for the first round of the semi-finals. Tennis. Jannik Sinner with his second career Masters victory in Miami is the new world Number 2, the best result ever for an Italian.