Prime minister Giorgia Meloni at the meeting 'Science at the Center of the State'

Today’s Italian news in English. Oppositions on the warpath with regard to the new investigation involving Puglia on charges of buying votes for 50 euros, offering jobs to many voters in addition to the compensation. Prime Minister Meloni speaking at the meeting 'Science at the Center of the State' underlined the challenges posed by science and stated “we need a joint effort to ensure a better future for our children." ISTAT reports that Italians' savings at the lowest level since 1995. On Lake Como, in Cernobbio, the European house of the Ambrosetti Forum. The mission is to offer international and Italian managers an in depth analysis on the geopolitical, economic, technological and social scenarios around the world. Fifteen years ago the dramatic moments during the earthquake in L'Aquila. The Jubilee is also culture- presented in the Vatican the first events in view of the Holy Year 2025.