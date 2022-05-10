Eurovision, la prima semifinale: la Lettonia con i Citi Zēni

I Citi Zēni sono una pluripremiata band di 6 elementi di Riga, formatasi all'inizio del 2020.

Gli autoproclamati "Principi del rap" e "Divas of 21st Century Pop" sono altrettanto famosi per le loro esibizioni energiche e lo stile eccentrico come lo sono per i loro testi sfacciati.

La band ha pubblicato il suo album di debutto, Suņi Iziet Ielās, con grande successo di critica e ha già iniziato a lavorare all'album successivo, progettando di pubblicare un secondo singolo, tratto proprio da esso, poco dopo lo svolgimento dell'Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Il sestetto ecologico è composto da Jānis alla voce, Dagnis che contribuisce alla voce e al sassofono, Reinis alle tastiere, Krišjānis alla chitarra, Roberts che al basso e Toms alla batteria.

Testo “Eat Your Salade”:

Instead of meat I eat veggies and…

I like them both fresh, like them both juicy

I ride my bicycle to work instead of a car

All of my groceries are divided by weight and stored in glass jars (Yeah)

Got my reusable bag

That swag, my flex, my flag

Zero waste, that is my jam

Save fuel and sell your truck

The karma comes for free and so does luck

All aboard the green Titanic

Let‘s sail the world and then cruise the Atlantic

No ice in the way, no need to panic

All the signs are there, let‘s go organic

Oh, when you eat your veggies

Baby, think of me

Little kitty, don‘t you know that

Being green is cool?

Know that being green is hot (It‘s hot)

Being green is cool (It‘s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as faa

Being green is hot (It‘s hot)

Being green is cool (It‘s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Ring, ring, God damn, it‘s an exam (Let‘s go)

Get your trash can, no back-up plan and sort through it

Bend over, then jiggle that peach (Ayy)

You recyclin‘ while I‘m loving those cheeks (That‘s sweet)

I‘m a beast instead of a killer, forget the hot dogs (What)

‘Cause my sausage is bigger

Three, two, one, all the girls go eco

If you want your man‘s tongue longer than a gecko‘s

Oh, when you eat your veggies

Baby, think of me

Little kitty, don‘t you know that

Being green is cool?

Know that being green is hot (It‘s hot)

Being green is cool (It‘s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as faa

Being green is hot (It‘s hot)

Being green is cool (It‘s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Know that being green is hot (It‘s hot)

Being green is cool (It‘s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as faa

Being green is hot (It‘s hot)

Being green is cool (It‘s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Know that being green is hot (It‘s hot)

Being green is cool (It‘s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as faa

Being green is hot (It‘s hot)

Being green is cool (It‘s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Traduzione “Mangia la tua insalata”:

Invece della carne mangio verdure e... mi piacciono entrambe fresche, come se fossero entrambe succose. Vado in bicicletta al lavoro invece che in macchina. Tutti i miei generi alimentari sono divisi per peso e conservati in barattoli di vetro. (Sì) Ho la mia borsa riutilizzabile. Quel malloppo, il mio flex, la mia bandiera. Zero sprechi, questa è la mia marmellata. Risparmia carburante e vendi il tuo camion. Il karma arriva gratis e anche la fortuna. Tutti a bordo del Titanic verde. Salpiamo per il mondo e poi navighiamo nell'Atlantico. Nessun ghiaccio sulla strada, nessun bisogno nel panico. Ci sono tutti i segnali, andiamo biologici. Oh, quando mangi le tue verdure Baby, pensa a me. Piccolo gattino, non lo sai che essere verdi è bello? Sappi che essere verdi è caldo (fa caldo). Essere verdi è bello (fa bene). Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta. Essere verdi è sexy come faa. Essere verdi è caldo (Fa caldo). Essere verdi è bello (Va bene). Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta. Essere verdi è sexy mentre suoni, suoni, accidenti, è un esame (Andiamo). Prendi il tuo bidone della spazzatura, nessun piano di riserva e ordinalo. Piegati, poi fai oscillare quella pesca (Ayy). Stai riciclando mentre amo quelle guance (che è dolce) sono una bestia invece di un assassino, dimentica gli hot dog (cosa). Perché la mia salsiccia è più grande. Tre, due, una, tutte le ragazze diventano eco. Se vuoi la lingua del tuo uomo più lungo di un geco. Oh, quando mangi le tue verdure. Baby, pensa a me Gattino, non lo sai che essere verde è bello? Sappi che essere verdi è caldo (fa caldo). Essere verdi è bello (fa bene), Mangia la tua insalata, salva il pianeta, Essere verdi è sexy come faa. Essere verdi è caldo (Fa caldo). Essere verdi è bello (Va bene) Mangia la tua insalata.