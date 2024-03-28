Today’s Italian news in English. Prime Minister Meloni's visit to Lebanon and her visit to the Italian military contingent. Holy week . Today Pope Francis held the Chrism Mass in the Vatican and then the visit to largest of the four women's prisons in Italy , Rebibbia, for the rite of foot washing. In Hungary, Italian teacher Ilaria Salis’s request to be placed under house arrest was denied, and she remains behind bars. The earth shook in Friuli Venezia Giulia, An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude struck the area with its epicenter straddling the provinces of Pordenone and Udine. Following the total shutdown of the housing superbonus by the government, which is preoccupied about public accounts, there are requests within the same majority to assess the situation of the earthquake-affected areas in central Italy. Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner eased into the semi-finals of the Miami Open after beating Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2. At Palazzo Barberini in Rome, the exhibition born from the collaboration between the Gallery of Ancient Art and the Galleria Borghese. Until June 30th on display 30 masterpieces. Easter vacation is a time for Italians and tourists to explore the wonders of our country. One of these destinations is Naples.



